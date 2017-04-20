Update on Paige’s WWE status

Apr 20, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, there are currently no storyline plans for Paige moving forward once she is recovered from neck surgery.

The Rock’s movie about Paige might end up being the only reason she is brought back to television at this point. It’s also unknown if she wants to come back since being on the road constantly could affect her relationship with Alberto El Patron.

Paige agreed to a 2yrs extension on her deal some time last year.

Source: THE SpOTLight

