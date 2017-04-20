The Rack Radio Show Extra: Total Divas Season 6 Episode 13 Review

On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on this week’s edition of E! Network’s Reality Series Total Divas Season 6 Episode 13. Topics on the show included:

*The Miz is concerned about Maryse’s eye sight

*Renee, Naomi & Lana do a community service event together

*Brie Bella struggles with getting pregnant

*Paige Gets Suspended

*Maryse accidently sends topless photo to other wrestlers

*Renee gets drunk, fights with Lana

And More!

