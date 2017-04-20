Roode’s Glorious theme was meant for…

Here’s Who Bobby Roode’s Glorious Theme Song Was Originally Meant For

Bobby Roode confirmed at one point that the entrance song he uses was meant for someone else, but up until now no one knew who.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the song was originally meant to be used by two time NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Shinsuke Nakamura was very hands on with his entrance music when he joined the company and he felt that the song wasn’t a good fit for him.

Shinsuke played a big part in putting together his current entrance music “The Rising Sun” which seems to be working out quite well for the current SMACKDOWN star.

Source: THE SpOTLight

