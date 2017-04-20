Foley undergoes success hip surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and former Raw General Manager Mick Foley underwent successful hip surgery yesterday and is now on the road to recovery. “Thanks for all the well-wishes, kind words and prayers for my hip surgery. Spirits are high after a visit from Buddy the Elf in recovery,” Foley wrote. The Buddy the Elf was his daughter Noelle dressed as an elf. Late last year, Foley admitted he needed hip surgery but he did not have health insurance to cover an operation that costs $60,000. He recounted how for 26 years he had insurance but for the past four years, things got complicated and missed a few payments and when 2016 rolled around, he was no longer insured. His daughter Noelle wrote in a post on Instagram that his recovery will most likely be tough and require a great deal of physical therapy, “but I am so excited to see how much this will change his life!” Noelle added that the doctor said that this was the worst hip he’s ever seen. “It’s crazy to think about how much suffering my dad has been through over the years so I’m praying this will make a huge positive impact on his daily life,” Noelle wrote.

