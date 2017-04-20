Foley remembers Chyna

Mick Foley posted via Facebook:

A YEAR WITHOUT CHYNA

It has been exactly one year since we lost the “Ninth Wonder of the World”. I have been sitting up in my hospital bed, looking at photos, remembering Joanie, thinking of how lucky I was to have been her friend. I love this photo of Joanie and my daughter Noelle, probably from 1999 – because I think it is symbolic of the beautiful blend of strength and kindness that defined Chyna. She was iconic. She was sweet. She was fragile. She was a nerd. She was my friend. She had the best laugh in the world. RIP Joanie.

