WWE RAW Social Media Score, Backstage Tour with WWE 360 (Video), The Rock – Ballers

– As seen below, the latest WWE 360 video features Renee Young giving you a backstage tour. The video features appearances by Dolph Ziggler, The Ascension, Nikki Bella, Daniel Bryan and others.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 134,000 interactions with 32,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 206,000 Twitter interactions with 36,000 unique authors. RAW also had 261,000 Facebook interactions with 175,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 328,000 interactions with 202,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– The Rock posted the following today after officially wrapping work on season 3 of HBO’s “Ballers” series. The 10-episode season will premiere on Sunday, July 23rd.

Ladies and gentlemen that’s an official wrap on SEASON 3 of #Ballers.

THANK YOU to our outstanding and dedicated crew, producers, directors and on set teams for puttin’ in the daily hard work to deliver a great show.

THANK YOU to our talented and hard ballin’ cast of actors for being the best dance partners.

THANK YOU to our fans for the luv, support and making our show HBO’s highest rated comedy in years. And a special thank you to Rob Corddry’s tongue as he was kissing my cheek. I don’t play that shit. Not sober at least.

Luv and appreciate this entire crew and I’m a grateful man to walk the line with every one of em.

#ThatsAWrap #Season3 #HBO #Ballers

