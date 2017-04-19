WWE Pays Tribute to Rosey (Photo), Breezango Wins Dark Match, House of Horrors Promo

Apr 19, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a new promo for the “House of Horrors” match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose, California:

– The dark match before Tuesday’s SmackDown saw Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat The Ascension.

– As seen below, last night’s SmackDown opened with a graphic in memory of former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad