WWE Pays Tribute to Rosey (Photo), Breezango Wins Dark Match, House of Horrors Promo

– Below is a new promo for the “House of Horrors” match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose, California:

– The dark match before Tuesday’s SmackDown saw Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat The Ascension.

– As seen below, last night’s SmackDown opened with a graphic in memory of former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i.

