Why is WWE is giving Jinder Mahal a massive push

Some might not understand why WWE is deciding to give Jinder Mahal such a big push but it all comes down to money.

WWE is expanding into India in a big way. They are looking to capitalize on the Indian fanbase who love pro wrestling and could bring a lot more money to the company. WWE recently opened up a WWE Shop in India as well. Therefore, you shouldn’t be surprised to see Jinder Mahal merchandise pop up soon.

It’s been reported before in The Observer that Impact Wrestling already does great business in India. They air on Sony SIX and it is the company’s highest paid TV deal.

Impact Wrestling is also planning a big tour overseas as well. WWE airs its programming on India’s TEN2 channel, so they see direct competition over there.

If you factor in the recent hiring of Sheetesh Srivastava as Vice President and General Manager of WWE’s offices in India it shouldn’t be a surprise why they’re making big moves. Srivastava knows how to move product coming from Disney.

WWE obviously sees money on the table in India. They’re bringing up The Bollywood Boyz for the same reason. WWE has also been in talks with Indian Olympic silver medalist Sushil Kumar as well. Bringing in this kind of high-profile Indian signing and pushing Indian superstars is certainly a great way to gain fan attention overseas.

It should be interesting to note Jinder Mahal was actually born in Calgary, Alberta Canada. But Mahal’s family is of Punjabi Sikh descent and he speaks Punjabi fluently.

Source: THE SpOTLight

