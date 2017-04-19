Title Match on Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, The New Day Teaser, Breezango Visits Museum

– Below is the latest promo for The New Day’s WWE SmackDown arrival. As noted, the plan is to bring Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E to the blue brand once Kofi returns from his ankle injury in a few weeks.

– Charlotte Flair defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in a non-title match on last night’s WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contender. Charlotte vs. Naomi with the title on the line will take place on next Tuesday’s SmackDown from Des Moines, Iowa.

– WWE posted this video of Tyler Breeze and Fandango visiting the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Kentucky before SmackDown on Tuesday. As noted, Breezango defeated The Ascension in last night’s pre-SmackDown dark match.

