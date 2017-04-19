Matches for Tonight’s WWE NXT, Six-Pack Challenge Slow Motion Video, Finn Balor

– Below is slow motion video from the Six-Pack Challenge on last night’s WWE SmackDown, which saw Jinder Mahal defeat Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper and Mojo Rawley to earn a match against WWE Champion Randy Orton at the May 21st Backlash pay-per-view.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode. Some of these may air next week as tapings were out of order.

* Jeet Rama vs. John Skyler

* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Danny Burch

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Jack Gallagher

* Liv Morgan and Aliyah vs. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong

* Steel Cage Match: Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young

* Appearances by NXT Champion Bobby Roode and others

– Finn Balor made a visit to the WWE Shop headquarters earlier this week to sign merchandise and help with shipping. He tweeted the following and took a shot at Curt Hawkins, who Balor easily defeated on Monday’s RAW:

Helping pack some orders at the @wweshop yesterday was harder work than beating @thecurthawkins HA 😂 pic.twitter.com/DrOIyT7UaK — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 19, 2017

