Matches for Tonight’s WWE NXT, Six-Pack Challenge Slow Motion Video, Finn Balor

Apr 19, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is slow motion video from the Six-Pack Challenge on last night’s WWE SmackDown, which saw Jinder Mahal defeat Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper and Mojo Rawley to earn a match against WWE Champion Randy Orton at the May 21st Backlash pay-per-view.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode. Some of these may air next week as tapings were out of order.

* Jeet Rama vs. John Skyler
* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Danny Burch
* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Jack Gallagher
* Liv Morgan and Aliyah vs. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong
* Steel Cage Match: Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young
* Appearances by NXT Champion Bobby Roode and others

– Finn Balor made a visit to the WWE Shop headquarters earlier this week to sign merchandise and help with shipping. He tweeted the following and took a shot at Curt Hawkins, who Balor easily defeated on Monday’s RAW:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad