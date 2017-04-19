Backstage News on What “Reborn By Fate” Could Mean for The Hardy Boyz

WWE has released news “Reborn By Fate” t-shirts for The Hardy Boyz, and they are now available via WWEShop.

When asked on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio what the shirt might mean for the future of The Hardys being able to use the “Broken” gimmick in WWE, Bryan Alvarez noted the gimmick is “dead for the time being”.

Alvarez added that if They Hardys and WWE are successful in solving issues with Impact Wrestling and Anthem Sports and Entertainment, then The Hardys will eventually bring the gimmick to WWE TV.

As seen since their return to WWE, Matt Hardy has been teasing slight “Broken” mannerisms, but it not used the full-fledged gimmick or character. As we noted yesterday, WWE is in the process of trying to work something out with Impact Wrestling to allow The Hardys to bring the “Broken Brilliance” to the WWE Universe because they really don’t want to go court which could drag on for a year.

