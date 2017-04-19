Aleister Black – Main Roster Note, Batista Talks Guardians Movie (Video), Lana Photo

Apr 19, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of former WWE Champion Batista being interviewed behind-the-scenes of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2 movie, which comes out on May 5th. Batista talks about the movie, how his Drax the Destroyer is in the sequel, working with director James Gunn and more.

– We noted yesterday how WWE NXT Superstar Aleister Black has been announced for a Triple Threat with Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the May 13th WWE live event in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. There was speculation on how the NXT big man was booked in a cruiserweight title match but WWE does bill the former Tommy End at 205 pounds.

– As noted, WWE aired another SmackDown debut teaser for Lana last night but there’s no word yet on when she will make her debut. Natalya tweeted this backstage photo to promote tonight’s Total Divas episode and it looks like she may have revealed Lana’s ring gear.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad