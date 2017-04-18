WWE Payback Theme Song, Former RAW Guest Host In Attendance (Video), WWE NXT Preview

– Former WWE RAW guest star Dule Hill was ringside and backstage for last night’s RAW in Columbus, as seen in this Fallout video. Hill stars in WWE Studios’ “Sleight,” which hits theaters on Friday, April 28th.

– “Born for Greatness” by Papa Roach has been announced as the official theme song for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE NXT episode, which will feature Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young in a steel cage match. This will be the final NXT match for Tye, who recently joined the SmackDown roster.

The #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger looks to settle the score AND eliminate the numbers game with @TheEricYoung inside a STEEL CAGE on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/TWb3L6oQSb — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017

