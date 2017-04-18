WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Kofi Kingston Gets Stitches Removed (Photo), RAW Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Columbus:

– In addition to Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will see the storyline between Rich Swann, Noam Dar and Alicia Fox continue. WWE posted this teaser for the feud:

After weeks of receiving gifts from a secret admirer that her boyfriend Noam Dar hijacked as his own, Alicia Fox was skeptical of Rich Swann’s claim that the presents were actually from him. When Swann was confronted by The Scottish Supernova about the claim, Swann seemingly laid out a master plan to expose Dar’s ruse to his leading lady. A box was delivered to Alicia Fox on WWE 205 Live that Dar quickly asserted was from him. As Swann left the ring and Fox opened the package, she was doused with baby powder — a classic practical joke that left Dar horrified. Embarrassed by what transpired on WWE 205 Live, Alicia Fox has been subjected to ridicule by her fellow Superstars. With that in mind, can Noam Dar maintain his own innocence and redirect Fox’s rage toward Rich Swann, or is the honeymoon over for the Cruiserweight division’s power couple?

– As noted, new SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston recently suffered an ankle injury and underwent surgery. He’s expected to be out of action for several weeks. He posted the following update from the doctor today:

Stitches out. Next stop: Rehab City! (yes, there were only two stitches. Dr. Waldrop does good work!)

Stitches out. Next stop: Rehab City! (yes, there were only two stitches. Dr. Waldrop does good work!) A post shared by Kofi (@thetruekofi) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

