RAW Fatal 4 Way Slow Motion Video, Jack Gallagher – Brian Kendrick Video, Fans on the Ring Collapse

Apr 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is slow motion video from the Fatal 4 Way on last night’s WWE RAW in Columbus, which saw hometown star Alexa Bliss defeat Nia Jax, Mickie James and Sasha Banks to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bayley. Bliss vs. Bayley will take place at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from Bayley’s hometown of San Jose.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who got the worst of the ring collapsing on last night’s RAW – Big Show, Braun Strowman or referee John Cone. As of this writing, 66% voted for Cone while 28% voted for Big Show.

– Jack Gallagher does a lot of talking while Brian Kendrick does the driving in this new clip from last night’s WWE Ride Along episode on the WWE Network:

