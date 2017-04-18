Philippines loses WWE television deal

Fox Network Group Asia today announced on their Twitter that they will not be renewing their contract with WWE as the two sides could not come up with an agreement. “We regretfully inform our Philippines viewers that despite both parties’ best efforts, Fox Networks Group Asia and World Wrestling Entertainment were unable to reach an agreement on the renewal of all WWE programming on Fox and Fox Sports,” the announcement read. Fox said that they attempted to negotiate up to the very last minute and all WWE programming on their network will cease to air effective immediately. “We sincerely apologize to our viewers and assure that once we have the information on where fans may watch said programming, we will promptly notify and direct them towards the broadcaster,” the statement concluded.

