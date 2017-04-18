News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Open & Six-Pack Challenges, Austin Aries, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky with the fallout from last week’s “Superstar Shakeup” roster changes.

SmackDown will be headlined by a Six-Pack Challenge to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Champion Randy Orton with Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Dolph Ziggler, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn and Mojo Rawley. WWE has also announced the first-ever “Face of America” Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens for tonight. No other matches have been announced by WWE but the arena is advertising Orton vs. AJ Styles and Sami vs. Owens. 205 Live will see Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins in the main event.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown in their official preview:

* Six-Pack Challenge to determine No. 1 contender to WWE Championship

* Kevin Owens seeks to prove he is the “Face of America”

* How will the Superstar Shake-up affect Team Blue’s Women’s Division?

* Will SmackDown’s newest arrivals continue to impress?

