Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i Passes Away at 47, Former WWE Tag Team Champion and Brother to Roman Reigns

Apr 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Former WWE Superstar Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i passed away on Monday at the age of 47. Matt was the older brother to RAW Superstar Roman Reigns.

Several of Matt’s friends have taken to Facebook and Twitter in the last 12 hours to remember him. No word yet on what led to the former WWE Tag Team Champion passing but he was hospitalized due to congestive heart failure back in 2014.

Our condolences go out to the Anoa’i family.

