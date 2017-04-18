LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 4/18

Apr 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE SmackDown coverage with a Six-Pack Challenge to crown a new #1 contender to the WWE Title, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens issuing a “Face of America” Open Challenge and more…

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News, Results     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad