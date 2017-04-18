LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 4/18

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE SmackDown coverage with a Six-Pack Challenge to crown a new #1 contender to the WWE Title, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens issuing a “Face of America” Open Challenge and more…

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)