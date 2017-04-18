Batista – Jimmy Kimmel Videos, News on WWE Battleground Tickets, The Bella Twins

– Daniel Bryan quizzes The Bella Twins on American History in the latest “Bella Brains” video, seen below:

– WWE issued the following on Battleground tickets going on sale this weekend:

WWE Battleground 2017 tickets available this Saturday The SmackDown LIVE-exclusive pay-per-view WWE Battleground 2017 comes to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, July 23, and you can get your tickets this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Tickets start at $25 and will be available at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com. Now in its fifth year, WWE Battleground has turned into one of WWE’s most exciting events. Previous editions have featured such classic matchups as a WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way featuring John Cena, Randy Orton, Kane and Roman Reigns, as well as a WWE Championship Triple Threat between former Shield members Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. What will Team Blue have in store when this year’s event comes to the City of Brotherly Love? Relive past WWE Battleground events now on the award-winning WWE Network, and don’t miss out when WWE Battleground debuts in Philadelphia this July.

– Below are videos of former WWE Champion Batista on Jimmy Kimmel Live with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast last night:

