Anthem ordered to pay huge sum for previous TNA lawsuit

PWInsider.com is reporting that production company Audience Of One Productions will be paid $336,602 by Impact Wrestling after the company admitted in court that it breached their deal. Originally, AO1 sued the-then TNA for $222,123 plus interest back in September 2015 along with their Chief Financial Officer Dean Broadhead and Aroluxe Marketing. Aroluxe were eventually dropped from the lawsuit. The U.S. District Court of Eastern District of Virginia officially closed the lawsuit yesterday with prejudice. The lawsuit stems from a deal that AO1 entered with TNA for a long-term, multi-event, production services agreement, pursuant to which AOl would provide a variety of production services for live TNA events, including audio/visual and broadcasting work, lighting, set construction and breakdown. You can read the full story of the lawsuit at http://www.wrestling-online.com/tna/production-company-audience-of-one-sues-tna/ .

