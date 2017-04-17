WWE Star Teases Project, Booker T – Goldust Video from Tonight’s RAW, WWE Stock Up

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be replacing David Otunga on RAW commentary for the next six weeks as Otunga is off filming a movie. Below is video from today’s RAW with Booker talking about his return to the announce table. He’s interrupted by one of his former partners – Goldust. They joke about one last ride for “BookDust” before Booker noted that he’s more serious this time.

– WWE stock was up 1.73% today, closing at $21.75 per share. Today’s high was $21.76 and the low was $21.45.

– It appears Aiden English is working on a new project as he tweeted the following teaser today before RAW:

What's the best spot for food/drink in your town? Whether famous and popular or a hidden treasure? A project in the works…#Artaste — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) April 17, 2017

