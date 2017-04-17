WWE RAW Superstar Out of Action with Broken Jaw

Apr 17, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Dash Wilder of The Revival reportedly broke his jaw at the WWE NXT live event in Spartanburg, SC on Friday night, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Dash was teaming with partner Scott Dawson against Hideo Itami and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The RAW Superstar is expected to be out of action until early July.

WWE has not confirmed the injury but we will keep you updated.

