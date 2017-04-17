Singles Match Added to the WWE Payback Pay-Per-View
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe has been added to the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose, California.
Below is the updated Payback card going into tonight’s RAW:
House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
