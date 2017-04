Rumored match already in the works for WrestleMania 34?

SportsKeeda is reporting that current plans for the SMACKDOWN Live WrestleMania 34 main event call for AJ Styles to face off against Shinsuke Nakamura on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles certainly aren’t strangers as they faced off at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 10 in what many people considered to be the best match of 2016

Source: THE SpOTLight

