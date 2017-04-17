New Matches Announced for the WWE Payback Pay-Per-View

Apr 17, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Mickie James on tonight’s WWE RAW to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bayley. That match will take place at Payback later this month.

Tonight’s RAW also saw GM Kurt Angle announce Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for Payback.

Coming out of tonight’s RAW, below is the updated card for the April 30th Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, California:

House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad