Jericho Almost Quit WWE On The Night He Won The World Title

Prior to his title win in State College, Chris Jericho had become the victim of bad booking decisions, and he told Sirius XM’s Busted Open back in 2013 that he had his heart set on quitting WWE before he found out he was set to win the World Title

“Before I won the title that time at State College, Pennsylvania against Triple H, I was on my way to Vince’s (McMahon) office; it was like the movie Slap Shot: ‘Who owns the Chiefs? Pay me or I will leave’ sort of thing. I’m done! I lost to Viscera, I lost to the Godfather and this was a waste of my time. I’m done.”

“The writer at that time was Tommy Blacha at the time and he said, ‘Listen, before you go to Vince, I have to say something.’

I said, ‘There is nothing you can say that’s going to change my mind.’ He said, ‘You’re going to win the World Title tonight.’ And that changed my mind.”

“You just got to hold on and Eddie Guererro told me that his dad used to say: ‘The cream will always rise to the top. If you can wrestle, you will always have a job and you will get to the top.’ I still believe that. Whatever kind of politics or dipsy-doodles may happen, all you got to do is keep performing to the best of your ability and sooner or later you are going to get that shot.”

Source: THE SpOTLight

