AS I SEE IT 4/17: Coverups, and the reality of depression and workplace bullying

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

News came out last week that WWE is seeking an agreement to keep Mauro Ranallo from speaking about the John Layfield bullying situation after his contract is up on August.

WWE is keeping Ranallo under contract through mid-August, while the greatest attention is being paid to the situation (where a standard Non-Disclosure clause applies with his contract). They are then seeking a settlement to keep him from speaking about the afterwards: along with seemingly sending certain people known as supportive of WWE to go out on social media to attack Dave Meltzer, pretty much attacking the messenger, rather than attacking the message.

They use a suspiciously familiar style of attacking “dirt sheets”, “parasites”, “rumors”; and the old favorite, attacking fans who have been critical as nothing but “fanboys” who have “Mommy fixing lunch for them right now” or, if being more gentle, as those “who don’t understand the business”.

A case in point is Forbes.com actually putting out a story that those supporting JBL are acting like bullies themselves. So by pointing out workplace behavior that would not be accepted in any real world company, and by pointing out the hypocrisy in WWE having an anti-bullying campaign that seems to do little more than provide cover for a bullying culture within the company….THAT is bullying? So, according to Forbes, those who are pointing out that what is going on is wrong…are themselves wrong. Using that logic, Forbes will next explain why feminists are fostering date rape.

Remember, it’s Vince McMahon who has claimed for many years that WWE is not a “wrasslin'” company; and that they are a (sports) entertainment company. They use the fact that have major advertisers as a reason to explain their current “PG” program orientation (understandable, if not satisfying to a segment of fans). WWE (justifiably) trumpets the fact that they are a billion dollar company and are publicly traded.

There’s an obvious question….what is WWE hiding? WWE is obviously trying to cover something up that they don’t want Mauro Ranallo talking about. What are they worried about that hasn’t yet come out? One speculation has been that Layfield told Ranallo (as Justin Roberts indicated has happened to him) to “go kill himself”. Yes, I understand that such a comment would be simply a flippant comment, and Layfield more than likely didn’t mean that Roberts should actually place a gun to his head. But the optics, if this were true (or something that is similarly ugly sounding) would leave WWE with little choice but to outright fire Layfield without the situation blowing up yet again.

I have to add this as well. There are still a small number of ignorant people who insist on calling Ranallo a “crybaby”, “p%#&y”. They still don’t understand how common depression is in this country. They also don’t understand that more than a few of the names they see on TV or at arena suffer from the same condition.

It’s likely a reason behind why Ranallo was bullied by John Layfield

Here are some numbers from the National Institute on Mental Illness:

1 in 5 adults in the U.S.—43.8 million, or 18.5%—experiences mental illness in a given year.

1 in 25 adults in the U.S.—9.8 million, or 4.0%—experiences a serious mental illness in a given year that substantially interferes with or limits one or more major life activities.

2.6% of adults in the U.S. live with bipolar disorder.

6.9% of adults in the U.S.—16 million—had at least one major depressive episode in the past year.

18.1% of adults in the U.S. experienced an anxiety disorder such as posttraumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and specific phobias.

As for workplace bullying itself, here are some statistics from a August 2016 article, ironically from the same publication, that attacked those pointing it out in Layfield’s conducts… Forbes:

“…One of the main differences between schoolyard bullying and workplace bullying is that it tends to be less physically harmful and more psychological and verbal in nature. It’s subtler than schoolyard bullying but is quite distinctive from normal workplace stress.

According to the Workplace Bullying Institute (WBI), bullying is four times more common than either sexual harassment or racial discrimination on the job.

The targets of workplace bullying are not the weakest players—they are often the strongest.

The common misconception is that, like schoolyard bullying, the targets of workplace bullying are loners, or “weird” or the people who “don’t fit.” In fact the reverse is true.

People become targets because something about them is threatening to the bully. Often they are more skilled, more technically proficient, have a higher EQ or people just like them better. “

So, in the end…those being attacked by others are attacked out of a sense of jealousy. It’s far more common than some people think. Despite what some have suggested, that someone physically confront a bully (yes, again…because it’s wrestling)…in the workplace, that’s not a practical strategy, because physical retaliation often results in discipline of the victim.

Confrontation may work on the playground or the street, but not in an office. Human Resources departments have to get involved. The process is a lot more involved, and in reality, the bullying may well continue. If a company ignores such behavior, or encourages it in some direct or indirect way (which many assume Vince McMahon allowed to happen here), it can result in situations like this.

Until next time…

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)