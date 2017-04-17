4/17/17 The Weekly Quiz

Here’s this week’s quiz, thank you!

Welcome to The Armpit wrestling quiz for the week of April 17, 2017.

One of the bright spots for 2017 is Shinsuke Nakamura’s debut on the

main roster. What made me think his arrival will have legs is the

strong reaction he received on his second week on SmackDown, because

that was a “normal” wrestling crowd instead of the hardcores from

WrestleMania who had flown in from all over the world.

Nakamura gave a nice farewell speech on NXT last week that made for good

television, with the NXT locker room coming out to applaud him (except

for Bobby Roode, which was a nice little touch and ode to kayfabe).

It brought to mind other farewells of the past. The theme of this

week’s quiz is “Famous Sendoffs.”

Congratulations to last week’s quiz winner: Josh Dionio, a repeat winner!

Last week’s answers:

1) When JBL beat up the Blue Meanie at ECW One Night Stand 2005, it

wasn’t in a match, but during a post-match brawl in the ring with lots

of other wrestlers. I remember Tracy Smothers getting in a few potatoes

on JBL once he found out what happened, and then the following week he

went online and challenged JBL.

2) To appease the Meanie and avoid a lawsuit, they booked a worked match

between JBL and Meanie on SmackDown, which Meanie won.

3) The one guy who knocked down JBL in a bar fight was… Joey Styles.

Hilarious.

4) Fellow WWE bully Bob Holly beat up fellow JBL victim Rene Dupree for

real at a house show match years ago.

5) Miz was a victim of JBL’s hazing, having been kicked out of the

locker room for months. Seriously, who would even put up with this kind

of abuse, and how was it tolerated.

6) JBL should’ve been extra careful not to harass Maura Ranallo because

he’s openly bipolar and is at a higher risk for severe depression.

7) Steve Blackman almost kicked JBL’s head off in an airport fight, but

unfortunately his leg got caught in a piece of luggage and it was broken

up before JBL got what was coming to him. Damnit.

8) According to more than one witness, JBL wanted Justin Roberts’

passport stolen.

This week’s questions:

1. As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura gave his farewell speech on NXT

television last week. At the very end, he celebrated with the NXT

locker room, which had come out on the ramp to applaud him. Which

current WWE star (and former NXT star) showed up at the end as a

surprise, to further congratulate Nakamura?

a) Samoa Joe

b) Finn Balor

c) Seth Rollins

d) Sami Zayn

2. Ric Flair’s farewell on the Raw after WrestleMania in 2008 is

probably the greatest 20 minutes of television I’ve ever seen. One by

one, Flair’s friends and foes from the past were brought into the ring

by HHH, as a surprise to Flair, who was crying his eyes out the whole

time. Truly the ultimate sendoff for a man who truly deserved all the

respect being paid to him. Which of these men did NOT show up that

night to congratulate Flair?

a) Shawn Michaels

b) Rick Steamboat

c) Arn Anderson

d) Greg Valentine

e) Sting

f) JJ Dillon

g) Barry Windham

h) Tully Blanchard

i) Dean Malenko

j) Harley Race

k) Batista

3. In 2011, Edge gave a memorable farewell speech to cap off his

remarkable career. Why did Edge retire?

a) To spend more time with his family.

b) He wanted to work in Japan and other indies.

c) To pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

d) His severe neck injuries had caught up to him.

4. Very similar to Edge’s farewell speech was Daniel Bryan’s retirement

speech. Bryan’s was very emotional as well, and has to rank as one of

the all-time great moments on Raw. I do believe Bryan will wrestle

again once his WWE contract is up, but for now, it was a very impactful

segment. Why did Bryan retire?

a) To start a family with Brie Bella.

b) Doctors wouldn’t clear him to wrestle due to his concussion and

seizure issues.

c) He wanted to rest up his injuries so that he can wrestle indies and

Japan once his contract expires.

d) He wanted a more non-wrestling roles with WWE, doing things like

Talking Smack and announcing the Cruiserweight Classic.

5. Undertaker hasn’t given a farewell speech (yet), but fans created

their own sendoff following WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. What did

Undertaker leave in the ring as he walked to the back?

a) His gloves, hat, and coat.

b) His urn, which Paul Bearer used to carry for him.

c) A replica of his old WWF world title belt.

d) They lowered a casket into the ring, and Undertaker climbed in,

closed it, and the show ended.

6. ECW created a tag team act so hot, that they got offers from WWF and

WCW even though they were very limited in the ring. But in ECW, they

shined. The Public Enemy were a huge success, owing to the genius and

creativity of Paul Heyman. Heyman named Public Enemy’s final show at

ECW Arena after them, in 1996. What was is called?

a) Loddy Doddy, We Like to Party ‘96

b) Rocco & Johnny Tribute Show ‘96

c) Tablepalooza ‘96

d) House Party ‘96

7. Sting gave a speech on Raw after his Mania match with HHH, which

aired only on the WWE Network (much like Goldberg’s excellent speech

this year). I was in attendance for that speech, which he left open

ended. He ended up wrestling again, suffered a career ending injury,

and gave what ended up being his farewell at his Hall of Fame speech in

2016. Whom did Sting wrestle in his final match where he got injured?

a) HHH in a rematch from Mania.

b) Brock Lesnar, who suplexed him too hard.

c) Seth Rollins, who threw him into the turnbuckles too hard.

d) Kevin Owens, who landed on him too hard doing the cannonball.

8. In one of the saddest, most eerie series of events in wrestling

history, the Ultimate Warrior passed away just hours after giving what

ended up being his farewell speech on Raw. What was Warrior’s role at

WrestleMania weekend that year?

a) He wrestled a retirement match.

b) He was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

c) He was the guest referee for the WWE title match.

d) He gave the trophy to the winner of a battle royal, which was named

after him before it was named after Andre the Giant.

9. Shawn Michaels gave a farewell speech on Raw after losing a

retirement match to the Undertaker at WrestleMania in 2010. Michaels

said, “Shawn Michaels has left the building,” which is what the ring

announcers used to say early in Shawn’s singles career. What is that

saying a reference to?

a) Nothing, it was a heel move to get fans to boo Shawn.

b) It’s a line in his “Sexy Boy” theme song.

c) It’s an inside rib and joke that has never been publicly explained.

d) It originated at Elvis Presley concerts, and WWF copied it.

There are three ways to send us your answers to the quiz:

1) Email them to quiz@armpit-wrestling.com

2) Find me on Facebook under the name “Pit WP” and send your answers to

me there.

3) Find me on Twitter at ArmpitWP and send me a direct message with your

answers.

4) Use the Contact form at armpit-wrestling.com

We will randomly generate a number to determine the winner. For

example, if the number is 25 and you’re the 25th person to contact us

with correct answers, you win. Winners receive a free copy of our brand

new e-book, “The Armpit Wrestling Quiz Archives: Volume 1.” It features

128 quizzes we’ve written over the years and clocks in at 420 pages and

a whopping 1,079 questions on pro wrestling history dating back to the

1980s. We’ll also announce your name here next week as the winner.

Answers will be posted next week. Have fun and good luck.

