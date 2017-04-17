4/17/17 The Weekly Quiz
Weekly Wrestling Quiz
Here’s this week’s quiz, thank you!
—
Welcome to The Armpit wrestling quiz for the week of April 17, 2017.
One of the bright spots for 2017 is Shinsuke Nakamura’s debut on the
main roster. What made me think his arrival will have legs is the
strong reaction he received on his second week on SmackDown, because
that was a “normal” wrestling crowd instead of the hardcores from
WrestleMania who had flown in from all over the world.
Nakamura gave a nice farewell speech on NXT last week that made for good
television, with the NXT locker room coming out to applaud him (except
for Bobby Roode, which was a nice little touch and ode to kayfabe).
It brought to mind other farewells of the past. The theme of this
week’s quiz is “Famous Sendoffs.”
Congratulations to last week’s quiz winner: Josh Dionio, a repeat winner!
Last week’s answers:
1) When JBL beat up the Blue Meanie at ECW One Night Stand 2005, it
wasn’t in a match, but during a post-match brawl in the ring with lots
of other wrestlers. I remember Tracy Smothers getting in a few potatoes
on JBL once he found out what happened, and then the following week he
went online and challenged JBL.
2) To appease the Meanie and avoid a lawsuit, they booked a worked match
between JBL and Meanie on SmackDown, which Meanie won.
3) The one guy who knocked down JBL in a bar fight was… Joey Styles.
Hilarious.
4) Fellow WWE bully Bob Holly beat up fellow JBL victim Rene Dupree for
real at a house show match years ago.
5) Miz was a victim of JBL’s hazing, having been kicked out of the
locker room for months. Seriously, who would even put up with this kind
of abuse, and how was it tolerated.
6) JBL should’ve been extra careful not to harass Maura Ranallo because
he’s openly bipolar and is at a higher risk for severe depression.
7) Steve Blackman almost kicked JBL’s head off in an airport fight, but
unfortunately his leg got caught in a piece of luggage and it was broken
up before JBL got what was coming to him. Damnit.
8) According to more than one witness, JBL wanted Justin Roberts’
passport stolen.
This week’s questions:
1. As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura gave his farewell speech on NXT
television last week. At the very end, he celebrated with the NXT
locker room, which had come out on the ramp to applaud him. Which
current WWE star (and former NXT star) showed up at the end as a
surprise, to further congratulate Nakamura?
a) Samoa Joe
b) Finn Balor
c) Seth Rollins
d) Sami Zayn
2. Ric Flair’s farewell on the Raw after WrestleMania in 2008 is
probably the greatest 20 minutes of television I’ve ever seen. One by
one, Flair’s friends and foes from the past were brought into the ring
by HHH, as a surprise to Flair, who was crying his eyes out the whole
time. Truly the ultimate sendoff for a man who truly deserved all the
respect being paid to him. Which of these men did NOT show up that
night to congratulate Flair?
a) Shawn Michaels
b) Rick Steamboat
c) Arn Anderson
d) Greg Valentine
e) Sting
f) JJ Dillon
g) Barry Windham
h) Tully Blanchard
i) Dean Malenko
j) Harley Race
k) Batista
3. In 2011, Edge gave a memorable farewell speech to cap off his
remarkable career. Why did Edge retire?
a) To spend more time with his family.
b) He wanted to work in Japan and other indies.
c) To pursue an acting career in Hollywood.
d) His severe neck injuries had caught up to him.
4. Very similar to Edge’s farewell speech was Daniel Bryan’s retirement
speech. Bryan’s was very emotional as well, and has to rank as one of
the all-time great moments on Raw. I do believe Bryan will wrestle
again once his WWE contract is up, but for now, it was a very impactful
segment. Why did Bryan retire?
a) To start a family with Brie Bella.
b) Doctors wouldn’t clear him to wrestle due to his concussion and
seizure issues.
c) He wanted to rest up his injuries so that he can wrestle indies and
Japan once his contract expires.
d) He wanted a more non-wrestling roles with WWE, doing things like
Talking Smack and announcing the Cruiserweight Classic.
5. Undertaker hasn’t given a farewell speech (yet), but fans created
their own sendoff following WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. What did
Undertaker leave in the ring as he walked to the back?
a) His gloves, hat, and coat.
b) His urn, which Paul Bearer used to carry for him.
c) A replica of his old WWF world title belt.
d) They lowered a casket into the ring, and Undertaker climbed in,
closed it, and the show ended.
6. ECW created a tag team act so hot, that they got offers from WWF and
WCW even though they were very limited in the ring. But in ECW, they
shined. The Public Enemy were a huge success, owing to the genius and
creativity of Paul Heyman. Heyman named Public Enemy’s final show at
ECW Arena after them, in 1996. What was is called?
a) Loddy Doddy, We Like to Party ‘96
b) Rocco & Johnny Tribute Show ‘96
c) Tablepalooza ‘96
d) House Party ‘96
7. Sting gave a speech on Raw after his Mania match with HHH, which
aired only on the WWE Network (much like Goldberg’s excellent speech
this year). I was in attendance for that speech, which he left open
ended. He ended up wrestling again, suffered a career ending injury,
and gave what ended up being his farewell at his Hall of Fame speech in
2016. Whom did Sting wrestle in his final match where he got injured?
a) HHH in a rematch from Mania.
b) Brock Lesnar, who suplexed him too hard.
c) Seth Rollins, who threw him into the turnbuckles too hard.
d) Kevin Owens, who landed on him too hard doing the cannonball.
8. In one of the saddest, most eerie series of events in wrestling
history, the Ultimate Warrior passed away just hours after giving what
ended up being his farewell speech on Raw. What was Warrior’s role at
WrestleMania weekend that year?
a) He wrestled a retirement match.
b) He was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
c) He was the guest referee for the WWE title match.
d) He gave the trophy to the winner of a battle royal, which was named
after him before it was named after Andre the Giant.
9. Shawn Michaels gave a farewell speech on Raw after losing a
retirement match to the Undertaker at WrestleMania in 2010. Michaels
said, “Shawn Michaels has left the building,” which is what the ring
announcers used to say early in Shawn’s singles career. What is that
saying a reference to?
a) Nothing, it was a heel move to get fans to boo Shawn.
b) It’s a line in his “Sexy Boy” theme song.
c) It’s an inside rib and joke that has never been publicly explained.
d) It originated at Elvis Presley concerts, and WWF copied it.
There are three ways to send us your answers to the quiz:
1) Email them to quiz@armpit-wrestling.com
2) Find me on Facebook under the name “Pit WP” and send your answers to
me there.
3) Find me on Twitter at ArmpitWP and send me a direct message with your
answers.
4) Use the Contact form at armpit-wrestling.com
We will randomly generate a number to determine the winner. For
example, if the number is 25 and you’re the 25th person to contact us
with correct answers, you win. Winners receive a free copy of our brand
new e-book, “The Armpit Wrestling Quiz Archives: Volume 1.” It features
128 quizzes we’ve written over the years and clocks in at 420 pages and
a whopping 1,079 questions on pro wrestling history dating back to the
1980s. We’ll also announce your name here next week as the winner.
Answers will be posted next week. Have fun and good luck.
The Armpit
http://Armpit-Wrestling.com
Home of the backstage fights