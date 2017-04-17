4/16/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Cincinnati, Ohio

Here are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Cincinnati, Ohio:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

The Hardy Boyz defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Dublin-07, and Enzo Amore and Big Cass

2. Sami Zayn defeated Curtis Axel

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

-Braun Strowman cut a promo about taking out Roman Reigns. Reigns returned and speared Strowman through a table.

4. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax

5. Handicap Match

The Big Show defeated Jinder Mahal and Titus O’Neil

6. Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho defeated Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens

