4/15/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Champaign, Illinois
Here are the results from Saturday night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Champaign, Illinois:
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
The Hardy Boyz defeated Dublin-07 (Cesaro and Sheamus), Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
2. Sami Zayn defeated Curtis Axel
3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Austin Aries
-Braun Strowman cut a promo about taking out Roman Reigns. Reigns came out with his shoulder wrapped up and put Strowman through a table.
4. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax
5. The Big Show defeated Jinder Mahal
6. Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho defeated Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens