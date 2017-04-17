4/15/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Champaign, Illinois

Here are the results from Saturday night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Champaign, Illinois:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

The Hardy Boyz defeated Dublin-07 (Cesaro and Sheamus), Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

2. Sami Zayn defeated Curtis Axel

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

-Braun Strowman cut a promo about taking out Roman Reigns. Reigns came out with his shoulder wrapped up and put Strowman through a table.

4. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax

5. The Big Show defeated Jinder Mahal

6. Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho defeated Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens

