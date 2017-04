Source: WWE hall of fame not in Ken Shamrock’s future

Dave Meltzer was asked on the latest installment of Wrestling Observer Radio if WWE has reached out to Ken Shamrock about a return or Induction to the HOF

Meltzer said “Nope. As far as contact, I mean Ken has tried to get in with them several times in the past and they aren’t interested, for whatever reason.”

