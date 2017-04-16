Sasha Banks Reportedly Turning Heel, Plans For The Raw Women’s Title

Apr 16, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment

Sportskeeda is reporting that the current plan is for Sasha Banks to turn heel on Bayley over the summer with her heel turn eventually leading to a Raw Women’s Championship win at SummerSlam because wee doesn’t want to drag it out from here to SS

In the meantime, Bayley is set to defend her title against Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax and Sasha Banks is reportedly penciled in for a feud with Emma, which may also include Dana Brooke at one point, but plans changed

