4/15/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Gainesville, Florida

Here are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Gainesville, Florida:

1. Liv Morgan defeated Mary Kate

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Heavy Machinery and HoHo Lun defeated The Ealy Brothers and Kishan Raftaar

-The Bollywood Boyz cut a promo in the ring. They declared that they are “410 because that’s twice as good as anyone on 205 Live.” The crowd was all over them and their heel routine.

3. Oney Lorcan defeated Chris Atkins

4. Dylan Miley defeated Steve Cutler (via disqualification)

5. Killian Dain defeated Montez Ford

6. Buddy Murphy defeated Brennan Williams

7. Nikki Cross defeated Sarah Bridges

8. No Way Jose and Roderick Strong defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)