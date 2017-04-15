Mauro Ranallo doing commentary for RIZIN tonight in Japan

The RIZIN Fighting Federation announced on Facebook that Mauro Ranallo will be calling their show tonight live from Japan.

“Veteran combat sports announcer Mauro Ranallo and legendary MMA pioneer and former middleweight champion, Frank Shamrock reunite for the PPV broadcast of Rizin – live from Yokohama Japan,” the statement said.

This will be Ranallo’s first public appearance since the beginning of March after he went on a leave of absence to battle depression. He is not expected to return to WWE and the company already started settlement talks which would prevent Ranallo from talking about what happened with all the bullying.

The RIZIN event will air on FITETV on April 16th at 2:00AM ET (late tonight / early tomorrow).

This is not the first time that Ranallo and Shamrock will be doing a broadcast together as the two called many Strikeforce shows on Showtime in the past.

