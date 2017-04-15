4/14/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Providence, Rhode Island

Here are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Providence, Rhode Island:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

The Hardy Boyz defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Cesaro and Sheamus

2. Jinder Mahal defeated Curtis Axel

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

-Braun Strowman did a promo saying that his match with Roman Reigns wasn’t going to happen tonight because Roman wasn’t cleared to compete. Strowman said that it was his yard now, and Roman came out with his shoulder taped up. Strowman and Reigns brawled with Strowman getting the better of Reigns until Reigns hit a Superman punch. Reigns then put Strowman through a table to end the segment. The crowd was hot for this.

4. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax

5. The Big Show defeated Titus O’Neil

6. Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

