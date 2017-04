4/14/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – St. Augustine, Florida

Here are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in St. Augustine, Florida:

1. Roderick Strong defeated Cezar Bononi

2. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay defeated Macey Evans and Victoria Gonzales

-Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford cut a promo

3. Buddy Murphy defeated Adrian Jaoude

4. Dylan Miley defeated Steve Cutler

5. No Way Jose defeated Riddick Moss

6. Liv Morgan defeated Bianca Blair

7. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese

8. Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain defeated Sarah Bridges and Heavy Machinery

