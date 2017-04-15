4/14/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Spartanburg, South Carolina – Dillinger, Nakamura, and The Revival’s Farewell Tour Continues (Video Included)

Apr 15, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Here are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Spartanburg, South Carolina:

1. Kassius Ohno defeated Kona Reeves

2. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Dan Matha

3. Ruby Riot and Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose and Kimberly Frankele

4. Aleister Black defeated Patrick Clark

5. Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami defeated The Revival

6. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
The Authors of Pain defeated #DIY

7. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Asuka defeated Daria Berenato

8. NXT Championship Match
Bobby Roode defeated Tye Dillinger
-After the match, The Authors of Pain come out and help Roode beat down Dillinger. Shinsuke Nakamura makes the save, but Roode calls out The Revival as well. Once The Revival got into the ring, they turned on Roode and The Authors of Pain and helped Nakamura and Dillinger clean house.

