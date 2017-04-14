Xavier Woods Visits Lucasfilm (Video), Stephanie McMahon Works Out, Fans on Chris Jericho & Kevin Owens

– Below is “UpUpDownDown” video of Xavier Woods’ recent visit to the Lucasfilm HQ in San Francisco:

– Ahead of their WWE United States Title match at Payback on April 30th, WWE has a new poll asking fans who would they rather be best friends with – champion Kevin Owens or Chris Jericho. As of this writing, 86% voted for Jericho.

– Below is the latest “Midnight Workout” video from Stephanie McMahon as she does crocodile walks in between sets with Triple H and Joe DeFranco:

#MidnightWorkout w/ @defrancosgym crocodile walks in between sets @tripleh #NoExcuses A post shared by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

