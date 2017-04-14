WWE Reportedly Trying To Prevent Mauro Ranallo From Talking About The JBL Bullying Situation

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that is that WWE is trying to get Mauro Ranallo to sign a deal which would prevent him from going into this whole bullying situation after his WWE contract has expired. They want to keep him from giving in-depth interviews on the bullying culture in WWE.

Unfortunately, WWE can’t silence guys like Justin Roberts or Shawn Daivari, and Ken Anderson who have come out and spoken on the subject in the past. But, they’re wanting to put a cork in the Mauro Ranallo bottle before it spews all over the media





