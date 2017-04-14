WWE Announces Temporary Replacement for David Otunga on RAW Commentary

As noted, David Otunga’s WWE RAW commentary debut has been delayed for 6 weeks due to a movie he is filming. WWE announced today that Booker T will be replacing Otunga while he’s out. They issued the following:

Booker T to temporarily replace David Otunga on Raw commentary team

Shucky ducky, quack quack.

While new Raw commentator David Otunga is spending the next six weeks shooting “Katrina,” an upcoming action film, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be temporarily joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the Team Red announce desk.

The change comes mere days after the Superstar Shake-up moved Otunga from the SmackDown LIVE broadcast team to Raw, while the red brand’s Byron Saxton went to Team Blue. Booker, a longtime former SmackDown commentator and frequent Kickoff panelist, will now bring his insight — and unending supply of catchphrases — to Monday night’s hottest show until Otunga returns to WWE TV in late May.

Booker T on Raw? We can dig that, suckaaaaaa! Don’t miss Booker T’s return to commentary this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network.