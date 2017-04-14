Wrestling Couple Buys a Home (Photo), Another Wedding Set for Total Divas?, The Bellas

– Below is a new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel with Brie Bella getting her first look at Nikki Bella’s engagement ring:

– As noted, Renee Young and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose were married this past Sunday in Las Vegas. A tweet from Big E indicated that the two may have another wedding later this month, perhaps for Total Divas. He wrote the following, which received a response from Renee:

– Paige and Alberto Del Rio just bought a home. Paige posted the following on Instagram this week:

Just saw this model home just bought one to be built for us.. @el_patron_alberto

Just saw this model home 🏡 just bought one to be built for us..😍😍 @el_patron_alberto A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)