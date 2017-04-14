Wrestling Couple Buys a Home (Photo), Another Wedding Set for Total Divas?, The Bellas

Apr 14, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel with Brie Bella getting her first look at Nikki Bella’s engagement ring:

– As noted, Renee Young and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose were married this past Sunday in Las Vegas. A tweet from Big E indicated that the two may have another wedding later this month, perhaps for Total Divas. He wrote the following, which received a response from Renee:

– Paige and Alberto Del Rio just bought a home. Paige posted the following on Instagram this week:

Just saw this model home just bought one to be built for us.. @el_patron_alberto

Just saw this model home 🏡 just bought one to be built for us..😍😍 @el_patron_alberto

A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad