Wrestling Couple Buys a Home (Photo), Another Wedding Set for Total Divas?, The Bellas
– Below is a new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel with Brie Bella getting her first look at Nikki Bella’s engagement ring:
– As noted, Renee Young and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose were married this past Sunday in Las Vegas. A tweet from Big E indicated that the two may have another wedding later this month, perhaps for Total Divas. He wrote the following, which received a response from Renee:
@WWEBigE Dude.
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 13, 2017
– Paige and Alberto Del Rio just bought a home. Paige posted the following on Instagram this week:
Just saw this model home just bought one to be built for us.. @el_patron_alberto
