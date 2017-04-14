Undertaker’s WrestleMania gear guarded by security at hotel in Orlando

During his latest podcast, Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed that WWE actually put a security guard to look over The Undertaker’s jacket, gloves, and hat following WrestleMania at the hotel in Orlando.

The items, which would cost thousands of dollars considering it was The Undertaker’s last match, were guarded over fears that they might be stolen similar to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl 51 jersey which was stolen from the locker room.

After The Undertaker descended under the entrance ramp at WrestleMania following the loss to Roman Reigns and the Camping World Stadium was cleared, the hat, gloves, and jackets remained in the middle of the ring as the WWE crew started to disassemble the set and clearing out the field.





