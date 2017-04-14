Storyline Update on Roman Reigns After Braun Strowman RAW Attack

WWE noted after this week’s RAW that Roman Reigns suffered internal injuries, cracked ribs and a possible separated shoulder in the ambulance attack from Braun Strowman on Monday. They issued an updated announcement and noted that Reigns is indeed suffering from a separated shoulder. Below is the announcement:

Roman Reigns suffers separated shoulder following Braun Strowman attack

In addition to suffering cracked ribs and internal injuries at the hands of Braun Strowman during The Monster Among Men’s savage assault on Monday, Roman Reigns is also recovering from a separated shoulder, WWE.com can now confirm.

Following a brutal series of attacks that culminated with Strowman hurling Reigns off a loading dock while The Big Dog was strapped to a gurney, local EMTs rushed the battered former WWE Champion into the back of an ambulance. Still unsatisfied by the carnage he had wrought, The Monster Among Men further pummeled the defenseless Reigns before using his superhuman strength to overturn the emergency vehicle with The Big Dog still inside it. Once Strowman had cleared the scene, a second ambulance took Reigns to a local medical facility for treatment and evaluation.

