RAW Superstar Expecting a Child, WWE Confirms Recent Wedding, Cezar Bononi PC Video

– WWE posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Cezar Bononi deadlifting 445 pounds at the WWE Performance Center this week:

– As noted, it appeared Renee Young and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose were recently married as the two wore their wedding rings on TV this week, and Renee commented on Twitter about how nice married life is. WWE’s website has confirmed that the two were married on Sunday in Las Vegas.

– Apollo Crews and his partner Linda are expecting their first child together soon. Nia Jax posted this photo from Wednesday’s baby shower:

Baby shower for my homie @apollocrewswwe & and his gorgeous lady @itsmslinda, loved this moment between them such amazing people! can’t wait to meet baby girl!

