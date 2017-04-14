Jim Cornette on the JBL/Ranallo situation: “I just don’t understand how it got this far”

Jim Cornett recently opened up about his thoughts on the subject in a recent episode The Cornette Experience. On his podcast, the podcast the pro wrestling legend opened up on the topic and wondered how it got so far in the first place.

“I just don’t understand how it got this far or got to this level without somebody intervening,” Cornette said. “You know, bless Mauro… if you take a guy over in the corner and say, ‘look you may not know it, but I’m getting pissed cause you’re f—— with me and it’s not cool and we’re gonna have a situation.”

“Now in the old day that would have meant that Mauro’s probably gonna get the s— kicked out of him. Because there would have been no other recourse because no one was gonna whip Bradshaw […] But today with the litigious society that we have. Bradshaw’s got a lot of money and he’s not gonna wanna get sued for beatin’ up Mauro Ranallo.”

“Did Mauro ever tell him, ‘Bradshaw this is bothering me — stop it.’ Or did he say, ‘Bradshaw this is bothering me — stop it and I can’t whip ya so elsewise I’m gonna have to take a baseball bat to your f—– kneecap?’”

Jim Cornette then opened up about a time when Shawn Michaels was being a little abusive to him so Cornette had to take the same tactic of threatening.

“I remember the time Shawn Micheals yelled at me and Jose Lothario in Anaheim in the locker room” Cornette continued, “cause our little fight between the two managers took the tension away from him and Vader he thought. And instead of taking us over in the corner, he yelled at us. Not only me, but Jose — the guy who trained him right out in front of the boys. So I went and told Jack Lanza, I said: ‘Look here, next time he talks to me that way in front of the boys you’re gonna have a three-foot-tall f—— WWF Champion cause I’m gonna f—— take a baseball bat and I’m gonna f—— kneecap him.’”

source: THE SpOTLight





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)