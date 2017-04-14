4/13/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Atlanta, Georgia – Dillinger, Nakamura, and The Revival’s Farewell Tour

Apr 14, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Here are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Atlanta, Georgia:

1. Kassius Ohno defeated Dan Matha

2. Ruby Riot and Kimber Lee defeated Daria Berenato and Mandy Rose

3. Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves

4. Tye Dillinger defeated Patrick Clark

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Authors of Pain defeated #DIY and The Revival

6. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Asuka defeated Ember Moon

7. Hideo Itami and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Bobby Roode

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad