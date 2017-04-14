4/13/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Atlanta, Georgia – Dillinger, Nakamura, and The Revival’s Farewell Tour

Here are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Atlanta, Georgia:

1. Kassius Ohno defeated Dan Matha

2. Ruby Riot and Kimber Lee defeated Daria Berenato and Mandy Rose

3. Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves

4. Tye Dillinger defeated Patrick Clark

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Authors of Pain defeated #DIY and The Revival

6. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka defeated Ember Moon

7. Hideo Itami and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Bobby Roode

