WWE NXT Steel Cage Match Confirmed, New NXT Interviewer Introduced, NXT Live Event Farewells

– We noted earlier this week that former sports & entertainment reporter Christy St. Cloud had been hired to work WWE NXT. In the video below, the former AfterBuzzTV host talks to Kayla Braxton about coming over to the yellow brand and her WrestleMania 33 experience earlier this month.

– While Shinsuke Nakamura had his NXT TV farewell on last night’s episode, he will be working this weekend’s NXT live events with Tye Dillinger and The Revival. These are the final NXT live events for the main roster Superstars.

– The steel cage match between Eric Young and Tye Dillinger is now official for next week’s NXT episode. Below is a graphic for the match, which also shows the new look of NXT:

The #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger looks to take the "numbers game" out of the equation when he battles @TheEricYoung inside a STEEL CAGE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/myYuEX4yzZ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 13, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 115 times, 115 visits today)