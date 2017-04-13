Video: Taz feels The Undertaker should be pissed

Apr 13, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Roman Reigns, Taz, The Undertaker
Is Taz joking?! Reigns hasn’t been a babyface in the eyes of the fans for months. Undertaker agreed to lose the WM match. All due respect to Undertaker and Taz, but it shouldn’t matter. Taz is just trying to stir things up. It makes no difference to Taker what happens after, it’s not a knock on him. Maybe if Reigns lost to a cruiserweight it might be a big deal, but he didn’t.
Not for nuthin Cole!
He was jumped backstage Taz, it wasn’t a match.
