Video: Taz feels The Undertaker should be pissed

Apr 13, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck


  1. Billy Rouse says:
    April 13, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Is Taz joking?! Reigns hasn’t been a babyface in the eyes of the fans for months. Undertaker agreed to lose the WM match. All due respect to Undertaker and Taz, but it shouldn’t matter. Taz is just trying to stir things up. It makes no difference to Taker what happens after, it’s not a knock on him. Maybe if Reigns lost to a cruiserweight it might be a big deal, but he didn’t.

  2. Brandon Potter says:
    April 13, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Not for nuthin Cole!

  3. Brandon Potter says:
    April 13, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    He was jumped backstage Taz, it wasn’t a match.

