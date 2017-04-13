This Day In Wrestling History – April 13th

1963 – Kay Noble defeats Kathy Starr, to win the AWA World Women’s Championship.

1971 – Jack & Jerry Brisco defeat Dory Funk, Jr. & Terry Funk, to win the NWA Florida Tag Team Championship.

1977 – Bruiser Brody defeats Fritz Von Erich, to win the NWA American Heavyweight Championship.

1983 – Ted DiBiase, Sr. & Mr. Olympia defeat Tiger Conway, Jr. & Mr. Wrestling II, to win the Mid South Wrestling Tag Team Championship.

1990 – The U.S./Japan Wrestling Summit is held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, in front of 53,742 fans. This was a joint event featuring talent from All Japan Pro Wrestling, and the WWF.

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Doug Furnas, Dan Kroffat (Phil LaFon), & Joe Malenko defeat Samson Fuyuki, Toshiaki Kawada & Tatsumi Kitihara.

– Jushin Liger defeats Akira Nogami.

– Tito Santana & Jimmy Snuka defeat Masa Fuchi & Kenta Kobashi.

– Tiger Mask (Mitsuharu Misawa) and Bret Hart fight to a 20-minute draw.

– The Great Kabuki defeats Greg Valentine.

– Jake Roberts defeats The Big Boss Man.

– IWGP Tag Team Champions Shinya Hashimoto & Masa Saito retain the titles, after defeating Masa Chono & Riki Choshu.

– Haku & Jumbo Tsuruta defeat Rick Martel & Mr. Perfect.

– Genichiro Tenryu defeats Randy Savage.

– WWF Champion The Ultimate Warrior retains his title, after pinning Ted DiBiase.

– Andre the Giant & Giant Baba defeat Demolition (Ax & Smash).

– Hulk Hogan defeats Stan Hansen.

1992 – Lauren Davenport defeats Miss Texas, to win the USWA Women’s Championship.

1994 – On a taping of WWF Superstars, Diesel defeats Razor Ramon, to win the Intercontinental Championship. The match would air on the April 30th episode of Superstars.

1994 – Jesse Ventura is awarded $809,958 in video tape royalties, and another $8,625 in merchandising royalties, by a St. Paul, Minnesota court. This stemmed from a lawsuit against the WWF. Ventura had argued he wasn’t compensated for the use of his likeness in ninety WWF home videos, when other performers, such as Hulk Hogan, André the Giant, Mr. T, and Cyndi Lauper, had been. Ventura had also never signed any contract indemnifying the WWF from paying him for his commentary work.

1996 – Jesse James Armstrong wins a Battle Royal, to become the inaugural USWA Television Champion.

1997 – ECW holds its first-ever pay-per-view, Barely Legal, at the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia. There were 1,170 fans in attendance, with 104,000 pay-per-view buys.

– The Eliminators (Perry Saturn & John Kronus) defeat The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray & D-Von) (with Sign Guy Dudley & Joel Gertner), to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship.

– Rob Van Dam defeats Lance Storm.

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, The Great Sasuke, Gran Hamada, & Masato Yakushiji defeat BWO Japan (Dick Togo, Taka Michinoku, & Terry Boy).

– Shane Douglas (with Francine) defeats Pitbull #2, to retain the ECW World Television Championship.

– Taz (with Bill Alfonso) defeats Sabu

– In a Three-Way Dance, to determine the #1 contender for the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, Terry Funk defeats The Sandman and Stevie Richards (with The Blue Meanie, Hollywood Nova, 7-11, & Thomas Rodman).

– Terry Funk defeats Raven, to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

1998 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (4.6 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (4.2 rating). This breaks a streak of 84 consecutive weeks that Nitro had beaten RAW in the ratings.

2000 – Via the 24/7 Rule, the WWF Hardcore Championship changes hands several times, on this evening’s SmackDown. Perry Saturn pins Crash Holly – Tazz pins Perry Saturn – and finally Crash Holly pins Tazz, and leaves the arena with the title.

2002 – At a house show in Odessa, TX, the WWF Hardcore Championship changes hands several times, via the 24/7 Rule. William Regal pins Bubba Ray Dudley – Spike Dudley pins Regal – Goldust pins Spike – and finally Bubba Ray pins Goldust, to reclaim the title.

2002 – World Wrestling All-Stars holds The Eruption, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

– AJ Styles defeats Nova, to reach the final of the WWA Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.

– Jerry Lynn defeats Chuckie Chaos, to reach the final of the WWA Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.

– Grandmaster Sexay & The Cat (Ernest Miller) defeat Buff Bagwell & Stevie Ray.

– Allan Funk defeats Pierre Ouellet.

– AJ Styles defeats Jerry Lynn, to win the vacant WWA International Cruiserweight Championship.

– Sabu defeats Devon Storm in a Cage Match.

– Midajah defeats Queen Bea in an Evening Gown Match.

– Scott Steiner (with Midajah) defeats Nathan Jones, to win the WWA World Heavyweight Championship. Sid Vicious served as special outside enforcer.

2002 – Carly Colon defeats Vampiro, to win the vacant WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship.

2006 – On this evening’s Impact!, Samoa Joe defeats Christopher Daniels, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

2007 – Yuji Nagata defeats Hiroshi Tanahashi, to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

2008 – TNA Lockdown is held in Lowell, Massachusetts in front of 5,500 fans. As with all Lockdown events during this time, all matches were held in a cage.

– In a Six Man XScape Match, Jay Lethal defeats Johnny Devine, Shark Boy, Sonjay Dutt, Curry Man, and Consequences Creed, to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

– In a Queen of the Cage Match, Roxxi Laveaux defeats Christy Hemme, Angelina Love, Rhaka Khan, Jacqueline Moore, Traci Brooks, Salinas, and Velvet Sky. Roxxi becomes the #1 contender for the Knockouts Championship.

– BG James defeats Kip James.

– In a Six Team, Cuffed in the Cage Match, Kaz & Super Eric defeat The Latin American Xchange (Homicide & Hernandez), Petey Williams & Scott Steiner, The Rock ‘n Rave Infection (Lance Hoyt & Jimmy Rave), Black Reign & Rellik, and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin).

– In a Six Sides of Steel Tag Team Cage Match, Gail Kim & ODB defeat Awesome Kong & Raisha Saeed (Cheerleader Melissa).

– Booker T & Sharmell defeat Robert Roode & Payton Banks in an Six Sides of Steel Inter-gender Tag Team Cage Match.

– In a Five-on-Five Lethal Lockdown Match, Team Cage (Christian Cage, Kevin Nash, Rhino, Sting, & Matt Morgan) defeat Team Tomko (Tomko, AJ Styles, Brother Ray, Brother Devon, & James Storm).

– In a Six Sides of Steel Title vs Career Match, Samoa Joe defeats Kurt Angle, to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. If Joe had lost, he would have had to retire.

2009 – The WWE Draft is held on this evening’s RAW. It was held over two days, with the supplemental draft being held two days later on WWE.com. Below are stars drafted on the first day.

– MVP was drafted to RAW.

– The Big Show was drafted to RAW.

– Melina was drafted to SmackDown.

– Matt Hardy was drafted to RAW.

– Triple H was drafted to RAW.

– CM Punk was drafted to SmackDown.

– The Miz was drafted to RAW.

– Kane was drafted to SmackDown.

– Chris Jericho was drafted to SmackDown.

– Vladimir Kozlov was drafted to ECW.

– Maryse was drafted to RAW.

– Rey Mysterio was drafted to SmackDown.

2011 – Yuji Nagata wins the AJPW Champion Carnival, defeating Seiya Sanada in the tournament final.

2013 – Alex Colon defeats A.R. Fox, to win the Combat Zone Wrestling Best of the Best Tournament.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former CZW World Tag Team Champion seXXXy Eddy (38 years old); former WWF Tag Team Champion Mo (53 years old); former NWA World Tag Team Champion Christian York (40 years old); and current wrestler in Big Japan Pro Wrestling Daichi Hashimoto (25 years old).

Today would’ve been the 90th birthday for WWF Hall of Famer Antonino Rocca, the 80th birthday for former WWWF World Heavyweight Champion Stan Stasiak, and the 81st birthday for 3-time Mexican National Light Heavyweight Champion Dr. Wagner.

SOURCES: wrestlingdata.com, gerweck.net, The Internet Wrestling Database

